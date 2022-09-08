Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Trading Up 2.5 %

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

