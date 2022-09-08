Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,595,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 124,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

