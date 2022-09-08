Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,441. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

