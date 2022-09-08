Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

