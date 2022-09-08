Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WU. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Trading Up 1.6 %

WU opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

