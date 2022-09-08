Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average of $301.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

