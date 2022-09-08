Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 148.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

