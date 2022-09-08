Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Concentrix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.9 %

CNXC stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $120.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.