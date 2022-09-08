Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

