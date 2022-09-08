Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.61. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

