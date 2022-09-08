Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OHI opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.