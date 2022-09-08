Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.82%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

