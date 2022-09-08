Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

SPSC opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

