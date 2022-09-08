Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 36,983 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 238.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 136.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

