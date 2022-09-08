Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hess by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

NYSE:HES opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

