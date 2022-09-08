Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNNTF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.