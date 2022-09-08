Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZAL opened at €22.74 ($23.20) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.70 and a 200-day moving average of €35.93.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.