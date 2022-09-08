Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $57,458.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,326.15 or 0.99966715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00252474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,361,221 coins and its circulating supply is 11,331,721 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

