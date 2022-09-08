Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0036

Zap (ZAP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $859,300.17 and approximately $11,426.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

