Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $60.94

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $60.94 or 0.00315408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $927.58 million and approximately $67.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00122851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,221,981 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

