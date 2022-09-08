Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0001 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $67,038.16 and approximately $344.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
