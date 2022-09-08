ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,629.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 92.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.