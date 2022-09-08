Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,237.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $784,317.15 and approximately $18,237.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

