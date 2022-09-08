ZENZO Hits Market Cap of $103,895.91 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ZENZO has a market cap of $103,895.91 and approximately $598.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00098038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00269022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025513 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

