ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165,764.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $233.20 million and approximately $165,764.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

