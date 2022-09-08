Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $105,912.45 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

