Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 11,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,136,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
Zhihu Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.
Institutional Trading of Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.