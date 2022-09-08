Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 11,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,136,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 34.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,087 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

