Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp. (ZTOPU) Plans to Raise $110 Million in September 12th IPO

Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp. (ZTOPU) plans to raise $110 million in an IPO on the week of September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $143.1 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to pursue prospective targets in the transportation industry with a focus on companiesin North America, Europe and Asia. We expect to acquire one or more growth businesses with a total enterprise value of between $200 million and $600 million. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our search for a target business will include those involved in (i) battery or charging businesses, technology and software, (ii) auto pilot drive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related businesses, including both hardware and software, and (iii) general microchip design and production and technology. Our sponsor and certain members of our board of directors and management have significant business ties to the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong. However, we have determined that because of uncertainties in the regulatory climate in this jurisdiction, and the potential for future governmental actions which might unfavorably impede future operations, we will not consider or undertake a business combination with an entity or business that is based in, or has its principal business operations in, the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau. (Note: Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp. filed its S-1 on April 21, 2022.) “.

Zi TopRun Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 16800 Aston St, Ste 275 Irvine, California 92606 and can be reached via phone at (949) 998-4321.

