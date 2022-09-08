Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0095 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $383,256.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

