Zilliqa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $153.29 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $467.35 million and $153.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00520924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.78 or 0.01873192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00235182 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005113 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,559,152,602 coins and its circulating supply is 13,267,685,449 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.