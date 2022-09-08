Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

