ZKSpace Achieves Market Cap of $11.69 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $11.69 million and $1.34 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,310.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars.

