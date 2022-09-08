ZoidPay (ZPAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.45 Million

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $75,434.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZPAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.