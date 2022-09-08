Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3,960.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 26.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 89.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $147.71 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Zscaler

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.53.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

