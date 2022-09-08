Zynecoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $11,513.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

