Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

About Zynga

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

