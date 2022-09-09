0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,232.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $53,232.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.