1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Noble Financial to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

