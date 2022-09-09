108,410 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. CF Industries comprises about 2.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.