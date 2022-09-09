118,064 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $261,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $229,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

