12,815 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

