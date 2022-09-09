12Ships 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163,771.00 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 213.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, 12Ships has traded up 219.7% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $481,857.16 and $163,771.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 12Ships

TSHP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

