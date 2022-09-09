13,038 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.