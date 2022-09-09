1,538 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.16.

