1irstGold (1GOLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,883.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $11,883.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for about $69.33 or 0.00326644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00061992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00077478 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

