1MillionNFTs Reaches Market Cap of $30,308.26 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $30,308.26 and $41,061.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00348104 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00800435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.