1MillionNFTs Reaches Market Cap of $30,308.26 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $30,308.26 and $41,061.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00348104 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00800435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
