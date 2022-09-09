1World One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,718.00 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $10,718.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.
1World Profile
1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.
1World Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.
