21,046 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

