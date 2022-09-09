2local (2LC) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

2local (2LC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $51,547.59 and $19,359.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

2local Profile

2LC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,566,301,279 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1.

Buying and Selling 2local

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses.This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

