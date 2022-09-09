2seventy bio (TSVT) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is one of 950 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 2seventy bio to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% 2seventy bio Competitors -3,246.65% -160.86% -24.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million -$292.21 million -1.55 2seventy bio Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.14

This table compares 2seventy bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

2seventy bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 2seventy bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 2seventy bio Competitors 3039 12927 39074 625 2.67

2seventy bio currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.59%. Given 2seventy bio’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2seventy bio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

2seventy bio peers beat 2seventy bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

